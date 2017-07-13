The Members of Fifth Harmony Get Candid About Life After Camila Cabello

Jul 13, 2017

When singer Camila Cabello announced that she was leaving the band Fifth Harmony, it shocked the four other members as much as the fans.

Since Cabello's December exit, the remaining four—Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez—have used the opportunity to reflect and regroup. And in a new interview with Billboard, they open up about how things have gone.

"I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates, and human beings," Kordei says, and the other singers seem to agree with the candid response.

"Let’s just say we’re in a better place now—there are no secrets in this circle," Hansen says.

Despite the drama and the changes Fifth Harmony have gone through in the last few months, the members say they're better for it.

"Last year, we all learned a lesson about mental health and making sure you step away from something," says Jauregui. "It just makes this stronger."

A great life lesson from a great band. We're taking notes.

