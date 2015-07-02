Festive Summer Jewelry That Will Totally Transform Any Look

Summer jewelry should be playful and really the only thing you need to dress up an easy-breezy LWD (little white dress). This season, the offerings are that and more. Pom-pom adorned pieces in bright punchy hues with tassels galore and loads of beads are where it's at for summer jewelry. Whether you're heading to a music festival or cocktail hour, these styles will give your look an enviable edge.

Courtesy (8)

1. Serefina, $118; serefina.com. 2. Topshop, $15; topshop.com. 3. Zara, $20; zara.com. 4. Bluma Project, $88; anthropologie.com. 5. J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com. 6. BaubleBar, $32; baublebar.com. 7. Sweetlime, $428; bottica.com. 8. Shashi, $78; anthropologie.com.

