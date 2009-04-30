Ferragamo Auctions Off A-list Stars' Handbags

Last night, fashion house Ferragamo kicked off a celebrity handbag auction to raise money for the victims of the recent earthquake in L'Aquila, Italy. While Kate Mara, Melissa George and Debi Mazar got a first look at the Ferragamo bags donated by stars like Demi Moore and Hilary Swank, they're all up for grabs on eBay until June 12th. The best part? No bidder's remorse—100% of the proceeds will go to Global Giving's Italy Earthquake Recovery and Relief Fund.

