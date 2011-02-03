Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas are gearing up to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday, with special guests Slash and Usher, and we're excited to see what this daring fashion and football lover will wear for her big moment. After all, over 106 million people watched the Super Bowl last year, so, you know, no pressure. We're guessing Fergie will wear something sexy and tight, as is her style both on and off stage. We collected some of Fergie's sexiest looks ever in honor of her Super Bowl moment, including this look from one of her performances. Click through the gallery to see Fergie's sexiest looks.