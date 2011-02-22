Fergie's Outspoken Record Sales, Rachel Zoe's Baby Shower and More!

1. Outspoken, Fergie's scent for Avon, has officially become the brand's top-selling scent. [NYPost]

2. Rachel Zoe's star-studded baby shower included guests Demi Moore and Nicole Richie. [PopSugar]

3. Moleskine's new Style Journal has pages for everything a fashion lover needs. [Racked]

4. Minx nails is teaming up with celebrity manicurists for funky nail art designs launching this spring. [WWD]

5. Vivienne Westwood said she's not designing Kate Moss's wedding dress... because Moss wants to! [Catwalk Queen]

6. Miley Cyrus was given a youth leadership award at the Global Action Awards Gala, which Hilary Duff hosted. [JustJared]