Fergie's Outspoken Record Sales, Rachel Zoe's Baby Shower and More!

Getty Images (4); Courtesy Photo (2)
1. Outspoken, Fergie's scent for Avon, has officially become the brand's top-selling scent. [NYPost]
2. Rachel Zoe's star-studded baby shower included guests Demi Moore and Nicole Richie. [PopSugar]
3. Moleskine's new Style Journal has pages for everything a fashion lover needs. [Racked]
4. Minx nails is teaming up with celebrity manicurists for funky nail art designs launching this spring. [WWD]
5. Vivienne Westwood said she's not designing Kate Moss's wedding dress... because Moss wants to! [Catwalk Queen]
6. Miley Cyrus was given a youth leadership award at the Global Action Awards Gala, which Hilary Duff hosted. [JustJared]