Fergie Spills Her Beauty Secrets

We talked to Fergie yesterday at the launch of the Avon Voices singer/songwriter competition, where she dished on her must-have beauty products: "When I went from brunet to blond, my hair became drier," she revealed. "Lately, I’ve been using the Avon Advance Techniques Hair Repair Damage Control line. I leave the conditioner in for at least five minutes in the shower to take care of my ends and get the texture back. It's important for me to have healthy hair. It’s a big thing for me." As for skincare and makeup, "I hydrate, hydrate, hydrate," the Duchess told us. She uses eye cream and mineral makeup, and washes her face very night.

