Take a look at Fergie, for instance, who stepped out of her black car looking fiercer than ever upon her arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The pop star looked "Glamorous" while at the same time keeping things simple with a monochromatic color palette. She styled a pair of white jeans with an interesting zipper-adorned cuff with silver-tapped suede black boots as she carried an oversize black handbag. Each of the eye-catching pieces stood out, but her blouse took the cake. The black and white striped design featured an intricate, voluminous detail at the waist that Fergie perfectly managed to highlight with a wraparound horseshoe-patterned scarf, a killer black manicure, and matte black Dior sunglasses.