Fergie Is a Total Modern Rock Star in Black and White Separates at the Airport
You don't have to be a heavy-metal lover to have a rockin' sense of style.
Take a look at Fergie, for instance, who stepped out of her black car looking fiercer than ever upon her arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The pop star looked "Glamorous" while at the same time keeping things simple with a monochromatic color palette. She styled a pair of white jeans with an interesting zipper-adorned cuff with silver-tapped suede black boots as she carried an oversize black handbag. Each of the eye-catching pieces stood out, but her blouse took the cake. The black and white striped design featured an intricate, voluminous detail at the waist that Fergie perfectly managed to highlight with a wraparound horseshoe-patterned scarf, a killer black manicure, and matte black Dior sunglasses.
Recently, Fergie dropped jaws at a concert in L.A., where the 41-year-old beauty and mom to soon-to-be 3-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel slayed in a latex bodysuit, gloves, and a matching bomber jacket.
Now that's how travel style's done.