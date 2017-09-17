Fergie Is Back on Stage and Sexier Than Ever

Now this is how you make a triumphant return to the stage!

This week, Fergie shocked the world when she and longtime husband, Josh Duhamel, announced their separation. The couple had been married since 2009, and they have a 4-year-old son together.

However, the obstacles in her personal life aren't slowing her down one bit. This weekend, the 42-year-old "M.I.L.F. $" singer took the stage at Rock in Rio, and she looked downright sexy for the big performance.

Fergie's visual album, Double Dutchess, is set to be released later this month, and she's getting fans hyped. At the music festival in Brazil, the singer wore a risque white bodysuit with lace-up sides. She paired the sultry look with fishnet tights and mismatched thigh-high boots that read "Double Dutchess." Fergie commanded the stage, performing all her top hits and flipping her shoulder-length hair.

RELATED: Fergie Is Living Her Best Life in Rio Post-Split from Husband Josh Duhamel

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty

Earlier in the weekend, the former Black Eyed Peas member took time to thank her fans for all of their support during a meet and greet in Rio de Janeiro. She told her fans, according to People, "I want to thank all of you in your different ways. Whether it be helping online with all the naysayers or just helping me with the fashion or just sometimes being there for me when I need to read something that's filled with love."

We're looking forward to this new chapter in Fergie's career!