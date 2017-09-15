Fergie Is Living Her Best Life in Rio Post-Split from Husband Josh Duhamel

Looking like a stunner post break-up? Check.

While no breakup is easy, Fergie was all smiles as she greeted fans outside of the Copacabana Palace Hotel in Rio Friday, just one day after she and husband Josh Duhamel announced that they were separating after eight years of marriage.

The "You Already Know" songstress excitedly said hello to a crowd of people who were cheering and chanting for her, rocking a sheer graphic black top, distressed denim skinny jeans, and black pumps. She topped her look with a pair of black sunnies, and threw up her arm in delight, showing off an assortment of rings on her fingers where her H. Stern diamond engagement ring used to be.

GADE/BACKGRID

Fergie is set to perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival Saturday and made sure to take time to give hugs and take photos with all the fans lined up along a gate who came to cheer her on.

The music star's latest appearance comes just a couple of days after she was spotted out in Brazil sporting her sleek platinum bob, a cheetah print mini dress, and thigh-high camel hued boots.

It's safe to say the music star is fiercely rocking on, and we're more than happy to see it.