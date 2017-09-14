Fergie Replaced Her Engagement Ring with This Unique Alternative

News of Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s separation broke Thursday as the former couple announced that they split earlier this year. Whatever the timing, it seems that the singer is putting her marriage behind her—and we must say, she’s doing so very stylishly.

The Dutchess was spotted in Brazil on Wednesday rocking an ultra-mini peplum cheetah-print dress and her now signature platinum bob. Seemingly aware of the paparazzi in her midst, Fergie thrust her left fist toward the camera, showcasing not her H. Stern diamond engagement band, but an entire different set of bling. In place of her non-traditional sparkler sat a row of four letter-bearing rings spelling out “FERG” across her knuckles.

As sad as we are that Josh and Fergie-Ferg are going their separate ways, we give the hot mama major props for owning her independence so fiercely. Those rings look awesome, and so does her manicure.

Fergie’s going to slay no matter what, her relationship status clearly isn’t a factor.