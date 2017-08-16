Fergie Posts Nude Black-and-White Photos to Announce Her Album's Pre-Order Date

It’s been 11 years since Fergie's solo debut, The Dutchess, won us over, but her second album will finally soon drop.

If you think you’re hyped, you should take a look at the former Black Eyed Peas singer's Instagram.

Fergie’s been busily posting eerie short films and provocative black-and-white photos for the past week-and-a-half to promote her new album, the aptly titled Double Dutchess.

exposed... but not fully A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

been hearing voices... A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

knock knock 👁👁 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

who's there 👁👁 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

less chatter 🔇🔇 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

💡💡 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

tick A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Based on what we’ve seen thus far, the self-proclaimed Dutchess’s triumphant return seems like quite the departure from the 2006-era Fergie we came to know so well—more Rocky Horror than “Glamorous.”

In the singer’s latest round of social media promos, she upped the ante, baring her toned bod in a set of mirror images, clad in only a set of sheer gloves.

✌🏼✌🏼 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

✌🏼✌🏼 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

The 42-year-old also released a captivating short video on Wednesday, which includes a montage of her former music videos, bookended with a voiceover relaying a mysterious message: “You don’t want to wake up, do you?”

Fergie captioned the video with the pre-order date for her album: Aug. 25.

pre-order 8/25 #doubledutchess A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

We’re not quite sure what to expect from Double Dutchess, but Fergie’s certainly caught our attention!