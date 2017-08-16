Fergie Posts Nude Black-and-White Photos to Announce Her Album's Pre-Order Date

Isabel Jones
Aug 16, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

It’s been 11 years since Fergie's solo debut, The Dutchess, won us over, but her second album will finally soon drop.

If you think you’re hyped, you should take a look at the former Black Eyed Peas singer's Instagram.

Fergie’s been busily posting eerie short films and provocative black-and-white photos for the past week-and-a-half to promote her new album, the aptly titled Double Dutchess.

exposed... but not fully

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

been hearing voices...

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

knock knock 👁👁

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

who's there 👁👁

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

less chatter 🔇🔇

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

💡💡

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

tick

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Based on what we’ve seen thus far, the self-proclaimed Dutchess’s triumphant return seems like quite the departure from the 2006-era Fergie we came to know so well—more Rocky Horror than “Glamorous.”

In the singer’s latest round of social media promos, she upped the ante, baring her toned bod in a set of mirror images, clad in only a set of sheer gloves.

✌🏼✌🏼

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

✌🏼✌🏼

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

The 42-year-old also released a captivating short video on Wednesday, which includes a montage of her former music videos, bookended with a voiceover relaying a mysterious message: “You don’t want to wake up, do you?”

Fergie captioned the video with the pre-order date for her album: Aug. 25.

pre-order 8/25 #doubledutchess

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

We’re not quite sure what to expect from Double Dutchess, but Fergie’s certainly caught our attention!

