Fergie Posts Nude Black-and-White Photos to Announce Her Album's Pre-Order Date

It’s been 11 years since Fergie's solo debut, The Dutchess, won us over, but her second album will finally soon drop.
If you think you’re hyped, you should take a look at the former Black Eyed Peas singer's Instagram.
Fergie’s been busily posting eerie short films and provocative black-and-white photos for the past week-and-a-half to promote her new album, the aptly titled Double Dutchess.
Based on what we’ve seen thus far, the self-proclaimed Dutchess’s triumphant return seems like quite the departure from the 2006-era Fergie we came to know so well—more Rocky Horror than “Glamorous.”
In the singer’s latest round of social media promos, she upped the ante, baring her toned bod in a set of mirror images, clad in only a set of sheer gloves.
The 42-year-old also released a captivating short video on Wednesday, which includes a montage of her former music videos, bookended with a voiceover relaying a mysterious message: “You don’t want to wake up, do you?”
Fergie captioned the video with the pre-order date for her album: Aug. 25.
We’re not quite sure what to expect from Double Dutchess, but Fergie’s certainly caught our attention!