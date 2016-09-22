Fergie Gets Leggy on the Streets of Milan During Fashion Week

By Isabel Jones Updated Sep 22, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Credit: AKM-GSI

Following her surprise performance at Philipp Plein's Milan show on Wednesday, Fergie stepped out in the Italian fashion hub looking totally close-up ready in European street style.

The singer hit the town with a burgundy lip matched to her full-body MSGM coat ($433; farfetch.com), which she wore over a black turtleneck top and a pair of lace-up denim shorts. Fergie looked every bit the starlet on holiday with her glamorous gold-rimmed sunglasses and dark roots peeking out from under her pin-straight platinum locks. The duchess of pop paired her high-low look with a set of suede over-the-knee boots from her own line ($199; lordandtaylor.com) and a matching handbag.

Compared to her fashion week ensemble (which included layers of denim and all the gold chains in the world), Fergie's demure street style look seems a foreign concept—but regardless of the far reaches of her style spectrum, the "M.I.L.F. $" singer always looks put-together and totally unique.

The mother of one's eclectic tastes will always be 100% fergalicious.

