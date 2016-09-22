Fergie Gets Leggy on the Streets of Milan During Fashion Week
Following her surprise performance at Philipp Plein's Milan show on Wednesday, Fergie stepped out in the Italian fashion hub looking totally close-up ready in European street style.
The singer hit the town with a burgundy lip matched to her full-body MSGM coat ($433; farfetch.com), which she wore over a black turtleneck top and a pair of lace-up denim shorts. Fergie looked every bit the starlet on holiday with her glamorous gold-rimmed sunglasses and dark roots peeking out from under her pin-straight platinum locks. The duchess of pop paired her high-low look with a set of suede over-the-knee boots from her own line ($199; lordandtaylor.com) and a matching handbag.
Compared to her fashion week ensemble (which included layers of denim and all the gold chains in the world), Fergie's demure street style look seems a foreign concept—but regardless of the far reaches of her style spectrum, the "M.I.L.F. $" singer always looks put-together and totally unique.
VIDEO: #MFW: Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2016
The mother of one's eclectic tastes will always be 100% fergalicious.