The singer hit the town with a burgundy lip matched to her full-body MSGM coat ($433; farfetch.com), which she wore over a black turtleneck top and a pair of lace-up denim shorts. Fergie looked every bit the starlet on holiday with her glamorous gold-rimmed sunglasses and dark roots peeking out from under her pin-straight platinum locks. The duchess of pop paired her high-low look with a set of suede over-the-knee boots from her own line ($199; lordandtaylor.com) and a matching handbag.