Fergie Says It Was “Weird” Pretending to Be in a Relationship with Josh Duhamel

After the heartbreaking revelation that Fergie and Josh Duhamel were splitting after eight years of marriage, the former Black Eyed Peas songstress said that she felt relieved when the news came out.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” the singer said to People about keeping their breakup under wraps for months. "We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it."

While the "Fergalicious" singer can now breathe a sigh of relief with their split now public, the 42-year-old admits there was a silver lining to keeping her and Duhamel's breakup a secret.

"We just wanted to get adjusted in private. [And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season," Fergie explained about settling into co-parenting their son, Axl. "So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows."

She continued: "We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty—I love it. I love that part of it all."

Something tells us Fergie and Duhamel will be just fine!