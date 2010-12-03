Fergie to Guest Star on Glee?

It was a love fest between Fergie and Lea Michelle at yesterday's Billboard awards. Fergie, who won Billboard's Woman of the Year award, told E! online it would be a dream come true to guest star on Glee with the Black Eyed Peas. Turns out, the New Directions have already recorded a BEP song, as Lea Michelle, who plays Rachel, revealed: "We've been begging [executive producer] Ryan [Murphy] for such a long time to do one of their songs, and we finally just got one!" When she heard Fergie was interested in being on the show, Michelle promised to put in a good word, "Oh my god! I'll tell Ryan Murphy for sure! I'm going to definitely tell him that she needs to be on the show!" What Black Eye Peas song would you most like to see covered by the Glee cast? Tell us in the comments below!

Check out Gwyneth Paltrow's star turn on Glee.