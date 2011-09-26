Fergie Gets Waxed, Lion King 3D Is Number Three and More!

Retna Digital; Courtesy of Disney; Courtesy of ABC; WENN; Courtesy Photo; Courtesy of Madewell
InStyle Staff
Sep 26, 2011 @ 12:40 pm

1. Fergie puckered up at the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds. [JustJared]

2. Who doesn't love The Lion King? The 3D re-release may become the number three animated picture ever. [THR]

3. Michelle Obama guest starred on last night's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. [People]

4. Would you pay $2 million for Judy Garland's ruby red slippers? The original pair is up for auction. [TheCut]

5. Kate Moss is designing a line for the French jewelry label Fred, available October 1st. [Modelinia]

4. Check out the artsy magazine for Alexa Chung's Madewell collection, created by the stylist herself. [Fabsugar]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!