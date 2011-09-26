Fergie Gets Waxed, Lion King 3D Is Number Three and More!

1. Fergie puckered up at the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds. [JustJared]

2. Who doesn't love The Lion King? The 3D re-release may become the number three animated picture ever. [THR]

3. Michelle Obama guest starred on last night's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. [People]

4. Would you pay $2 million for Judy Garland's ruby red slippers? The original pair is up for auction. [TheCut]

5. Kate Moss is designing a line for the French jewelry label Fred, available October 1st. [Modelinia]

4. Check out the artsy magazine for Alexa Chung's Madewell collection, created by the stylist herself. [Fabsugar]