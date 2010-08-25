Fergie & Avon Host Talent Competition
Advertisement
Courtesy of Avon
Move over, American Idol. For Avon's 125th anniversary, the brand is launching a global singing competition, Avon Voices, and Grammy winner and Avon spokeswoman Fergie is one of the judges. Starting December 1st, aspiring talent can upload a video of themselves singing one of several pre-selected songs to avonvoices.com. A high-profile panel, including Diane Warren who penned Aerosmith's "I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing" and Fergie, will scout out the next female star. The program is "designed to inspire and empower women to share their voice, their song and their story," a spokeswoman told WWD.