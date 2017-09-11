Read This If You Weren't at Rihanna's Fashion Show Last Night

Ruthie Friedlander
Sep 11, 2017 @ 6:45 am

What does it take to get me out of my apartment for a 9 p.m. show after hours of running around the city? In a word: Rihanna. 

Last season, I stayed up until the wee hours of the morning waxing poetic about the Fenty Puma x Rihanna show in Paris. This season, she showed a bit closer to home, at the Park Avenue Armory, where only a few days prior, Tom Ford showed his eponymous collection.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Upon entering, it was clear Rih and TF had been in cahoots regarding their sets, as both shows were washed in neon pink and purple lights. But while Tom's was more all-party-all-night, Rihanna's was a walk on the moon; a pink sandy moon to be precise. See below for texture. Literally.

#fentyxpuma with that #ASMR

A post shared by Ruthie Friedlander 🛀 (@ruthiefrieds) on

Here are some things you should know about the show if you weren't there:

There were some SERIOUS models. 

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

I know what you're thinking, however, Bella wasn't there! True. Fair. But you know who was? Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill, and (drum roll, please!) Adriana Freaking Lima. 

Rihanna doesn't care about tan lines.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Swimwear was mixed into this season's collection; and how ever was it. It's clear that Rihanna is completely unafraid. Unafraid of bright colors and straps on straps on straps on straps a.k.a. very visible and strange tan lines to come. 

Bikers are so hot right now.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

The show opened (terrifyingly, I might add) with BMX bikers doing flips. Yikes. But it made sense. As seen on Smalls, if Rihanna has it her way, we'll all be looking like bikers come spring. 

The higher the thigh-high...

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

The higher the thigh-high...the closer you are to being a street star. The shoes at Fenty were memorable, mostly for their outrageous bright colors. But when these boots came out, we were all like, what do you call a shoe that goes even higher than a thigh-high? 





