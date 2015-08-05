You Can Now Buy Fendi Bug Charms Online

When Fendi first introduced its "meteorite"-like fur creatures as part of the brand's 2014 holiday offerings, they took the fashion world by storm. They've appeared in every collection since, and in every kind of iteration, too (remember Karlito?). And now, the charming fluffy poms are just a few clicks away.

That's right, Fendi has launched e-commerce in the U.S., which marks a historic moment for avid online shoppers nationwide (guilty). It's not just buggies that have us permanently fixated on the Fendi site. The brand's iconic baguette bag, the too-adorable micro peekaboos, the buggie-inspired shoes, and the ultra-luxe jewelry pieces (that deliver the perfect blend of trend and timelessness) are all competing for attention.

On that note, shop our picks, below, and head on over to fendi.com to drool-slash-shop for more.

Courtesy (5)

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Fendi baguette, $2,100; fendi.com. Pom-pom charm, $400; fendi.com. Micro baguette, $1,550; fendi.com. Small Boston bag, $1,650; fendi.com. Bag bugs sandal, $1,150; fendi.com.

