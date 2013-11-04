Fendi Buggies Are The Cutest Handbag Charms Ever

Fendi Buggies are the season's cutest and fuzziest fashion accessory! The Buggies are a special collection of small, colorful "meteorite-like" fur lucky charms that are meant to attach to your handbag. Full of personality, there are six unique facial expressions and materials — The Funny, The Snob, The Angry, The Savage, The Crazy, and the Playful. Made of fox hair, mink fur, leather, and other luxurious materials, Buggies are dedicated to Fendi’s values of femininity, creativity, and confidence. While this group of creatures will eventually become collectors’ pieces, a new collection will launch every holiday season, adding to the ever growing Fendi family. A bonus? The Buggies also double as fashionable finger puppets. Watch the adorable video above for a first peek at the critters and pick up your own furry friend starting November 5th in Fendi stores and at fendi.com for $580.Plus, see all of your favorite stars wearing Fendi.

