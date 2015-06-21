Secretly Feminist Fashion Statements from Your Favorite Movies

Have you heard the news? We’re in a renaissance of full-bottom undies. The New York Times just reported that sales of comfort briefs are up 17 percent, while thongs are down 7 percent.

But in all honesty, we’ve been rockin’ granny panties for years—thanks in part to one Bridget Jones.

Over the years, she and the iconic female characters from nine other movies have given us the courage to own up to certain real-lady pieces.

Reese Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde" (pictured above)

She had tried the typical East Coast lawyer garb. But for Elle Woods’s first big case, only an outfit that was truly “her” would do.

Renee Zellweger in "Bridget Jones's Diary"

Patron saint of enormous knickers, Bridget Jones actually had no problems snagging two of the most gorgeous men in Britain.

Diane Keaton in "Annie Hall"

Long before Zooey Deschanel, this necktie-sporting legend set the standard for adorable dorks.

