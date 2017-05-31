Felicity's Stars Turned Out to Support Keri Russell at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Faith Cummings
May 31, 2017 @ 7:45 am

Let's be honest: Felicity will always be one of our all-time favorite shows. Though it only ran for four seasons, it taught us so much about love, independence, college, and friendship.

So when three cast members from the show—Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, and Scott Foley—reunited back in December for an EW shoot, we almost lost it. And we're feeling those same emotions all over again after seeing actors from the show reunite at Russell's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Americans actress looked super chic for her big day, clad in a Johanna Ortiz striped, off-the-shoulder top and black trousers. Meanwhile, Speedman uplifted a gray suit with a printed shirt. And that wasn't the only Felicity cast member there: Amanda Foreman who played Meghan on the series also attended and sat next to Speedman for the ceremony:

My seat mates at Keri Russell's #hollywoodwalkoffame ceremony. #felicityreunion

A post shared by Michael Ausiello (@michaelausiello) on

Russell's partner and Americans co-star Matthew Rhys wore a khaki checked suit with black contrast trim as he showed his support at the event too. The duo welcomed their son Sam around this time last year, so there was a lot to celebrate.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED: Keri Russell Drops Juicy Deets on Matthew Rhys's Infamous Girls Scene

We're patiently awaiting news of a Felicity Netflix reboot. With so many other '90s shows coming back, we think it's about time ... right?

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] My everyday uniform, is [LAUGH] is pretty much jeans and some version of a comfortable, sweatshirt and sneakers, because I'm walking kids to school right now feeding chickens in the backyard, and slash drinking beers with girlfriends. So anything that fits all three of those things. I have this [LAUGH] Club Monaco like kind of grey fancy sweatshirt. That I did by two of the exact same, of [INAUDIBLE] I'm gonna wear that everyday and I have worn it everyday for two months straight. [UNKNOWN] is two and she does care what she wears in the morning. She's still, I can still override her in her tuness, but she does have an opinion. Yeah, and she likes all clothes. When I have a stylist over whose getting me ready for an event she wants to try everything on and wraps it around her head, her arms, and her neck and [LAUGH] it's very sweet. It's interesting because in this business you get to wear all these fancy clothes and yeah I do have a daughter I guess there were a few special high heels I'd say, like really fancy high heels or there are a few McQueen dresses I have that I wore at some very special things that maybe I would save for her. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!