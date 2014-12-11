Is Felicity Jones This Year's Lupita Nyong'o?

We'll always have a soft spot for Lupita Nyong'o—in the past two years, the star rapidly rose to fame for her extraordinary performance in 12 Years a Slave and for her rainbow-happy line-up of red carpet looks that inspired a monochromatic movement.

But with the pending arrival of awards season (mark your cals: Golden Globes is slated for Jan. 11, 2015), comes a new star for us to set our sights on. And her name is Felicity Jones. Her performance in Stephen Hawking's biopic The Theory of Everything (out in theaters now) has already garnered Oscar talk (and a Golden Globes nom!), and her incredible red carpet looks have topped our best-dressed lists.

To wit: At the recent UK premiere of The Theory of Everything, Jones swept onto the red carpet in a stunning embroidered white silk Dior Haute Couture creation with an exaggerated skirt, complete with Forevermark diamond drop earrings and rose gold pumps.

"I've been lucky to have had those years to stumble," she tells InStyle in the December fashion feature of her time flying under the radar. "I got to make mistakes, and it's only now that I feel a little bit more confident about what I'm doing."

Well, we can confidently say that Jones is killing it, both on screen and on the red carpet. And we can't wait to see what she has in store for us come awards season.

