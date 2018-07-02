Felicity Jones Secretly Got Married to Director Charles Guard

Congratulations are in order!
Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Jones, 34, has officially tied the knot with her director boyfriend Charles Guard, 45.
The duo enjoyed a picturesque ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire England, which was attended by rumored A-list guests like Jones’s former Theory of Everything and Inferno co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks, respectively.
Jones looked every bit the blissful bride in a prim white gown with a high-neck sheer overlay and delicate buttons trailing up her torso, her brown locks secured in a low bun at the nape of her neck.
Though notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, Jones and Guard reportedly began dating in 2015, their engagement revealed two years later in May 2017. Felicity shored up reports a month later when she flashed an eye-catching piece of bling during a red carpet arrival in London.
True love has always been on the brain for Jones. While doing press for The Theory of Everything in 2014, the actress told The Telegraph, "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."