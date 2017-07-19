Felicity Jones Will Play the Magnificent Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a New Film

After her momentous role in 2014's The Theory of Everything, Felicity Jones is back again with perhaps her greatest character yet.
The actress will play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the film, On the Basis Of Sex, Deadline reports. The Leftovers and Shameless director, Mimi Leder, will be behind the camera for the new movie, which will start shooting in Montreal this September.
The film will chronicle Ginsburg's career journey of fighting for equal rights—she was hired by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, and has continued to grow in popularity with each passing year. She earned the distinction as the second female justice and the first Jewish female justice to serve.
Ginsburg has also been crowned "Notorious RBG" after a book of the same name was written about her life and influence in 2015. She's a very big deal!
There's no word yet about when On the Basis Of Sex may hit theaters, but we figure on-set glimpses will start to materialize by the end of this year. We know this is one we will not want to miss!