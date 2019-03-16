Many people are criticizing Felicity Huffman's involvement in Operation Varsity Blues, but the actor does have some supporters, too. While it may seem tough to stand beside someone who paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT score boosted by 400 points, her Desperate Housewives costar Joely Fisher did offer a shoulder to lean on and some insight into why Huffman may have done what she did. It comes down to parents wanting their kids to have a bright future, she explained. According to People, Fisher posted a tribute photo with a lengthy caption illuminating just how far she'd go for her own children.

In the caption to her now-removed post, Fisher explains that she's conflicted over the whole situation, but sees things from both sides. Not only are her friends involved, which makes things more complicated, she's also a mom, which she addressed in her caption.

“I have been holding my tongue about #varsityblues mostly because as friends appeared on screen … although I am outspoken if not militant on just about everything … this is quandary central. Chris [Duddy, Fisher's husband] asked me today if, 'pre-embezzlement' I would have done anything to get one of our girls into the college of their dreams. Truth is I would do just about anything for our children (short of federal crime)."

"As I pondered this I thought back to the beauty, the talent, the camaraderie, the early day red carpets, the desperation, the exhilaration. I thought about all of us girls having our babies at the same time and being filled with the anticipation of doing all of this better than our parents. We were progressive, yoga mamas, breastfeeding ninjas … not even thinking about where they would go to college. Today I saw her, I read the charges … would I have done what these parents have done to 'improve' the future of their child’s life? The answer is perhaps … perhaps if what they have done is an improvement."

Vanity Fair reports that playwright David Mamet, who criticized the entire college admissions procedure as a whole, offered words of support in an open letter published in The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm crazy about them both," Mamet wrote. "That a parent's zeal for her children's future may have overcome her better judgment for a moment is not only unfortunate, it is, I know we parents would agree, a universal phenomenon."

Olivia Munn took a different stance. The actor called out parents who would spend the money to send their kids to top-tier schools when the students themselves have little or no interest.

"The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this shit show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer," she tweeted on Tuesday.

What these parents did wasn't for love, it was for fancy diplomas. Love would've made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 14, 2019

The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this shit show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer 🙈 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 12, 2019

Rob Lowe also threw some shade, though it's tough to find now. The Huffington Post reports that Lowe tweeted and deleted after he wrote "very proud of my honest, hardworking sons" as a comment on his son's tweet. Lowe's sons, John Owen and Matthew, attended Stanford and Duke, respectively.

And let me say: I’m incredibly grateful that I had the privilege and opportunity to have a tutor and to afford practice test programs. A lot of kids don’t. And to think of them losing their chance at their dream school to someone undeserving is really, really gross. — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) March 12, 2019

John Legend told Entertainment Tonight that abuses in the school system have been systemic.

"But the bottom line is, the system has been rigged for wealthy people for a long time," he said. "The admissions system rewards people's parents being wealthy and people's parents having gone to a certain school. There's a lot of legal ways to do that that still aren't really that fair to a lot of other people."