Felicity Huffman Was Sentenced to 14 Days in Prison for Her Involvement in the College Admissions Scandal
The actress appeared in federal court on Friday.
Felicity Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, presented a united front as they arrived at a federal courthouse in Boston for a sentencing hearing regarding Huffman's involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.
The actress, dressed in a solid black sheath dress with nude suede pumps, held hands with Macy, who was also dressed in formal black attire. According to CNN, Felicity had 13 additional loved ones with her in the court room, including brothers and sisters.
Prosecutors had previously recommended that the actress, 56, serve one month in jail with 12 months of supervised release and pay a $20,000 fine (during her sentencing they added that the fine should be set up as a scholarship fund).
On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Huffman to 14 days in prison and a year of supervised release according to reporter Adam Bagni, who was in the courtroom. She will also be fined $30,000 and serve 250 hours of community service.
Reporters stated that Huffman's defense — that she was only trying to help her daughter — was not met with empathy from prosecutors, and that prison time was labeled "necessary."
Huffman's defense argued for probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine. They added that among the other parents indicted, her offense was the least egregious.
Huffman also spoke in court, again admitting guilt and also apologizing to other parents of college-bound children, students themselves, and universities. But she was most sorry to her daughter Sophia.
In March, Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to Rick Singer to have her daughter's SAT scores favorably falsified. She was one of dozens of parents implicated in the nationwide scam.
As the date of her sentencing approached, several of Felicity's former co-workers as well as her husband wrote letters to the prosecutors to vouch for the actress's character. Eva Longoria, who worked with Huffman on Desperate Housewives, said that she was bullied on the set of the ABC drama, and that Huffman was by her side as an ally during the ordeal.
In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The case of her peer Lori Loughlin, who was also indicted in the scandal along with her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, has been simultaneously closely followed by the media. Unlike Huffman, however, Loughlin pleaded not guilty.
When coverage of the two actresses' involvement in the scandal first began, Huffman was seen as a foil to Loughlin's flamboyant behavior. Whereas Huffman dressed in long gray dresses as well as buttoned-up business suits — all the while looking solemn and guilt-ridden — Loughlin wore flashy leopard prints and megawatt smiles. It seems, however, that the Full House actress may have taken a cue from Felicity. Eventually, she adopted a far less glamorous demeanor, and appeared somber while arriving at court a few weeks ago.
Since news of the scandal first broke in March Huffman has been lying low. Though there have been reports of strained relationships with her daughters, it appears that at least her husband of 22 years, Macy, is standing by her side.