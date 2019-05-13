Felicity Huffman's Court Look Is Reminiscent of School Uniforms

The unlikely poster child for the uber popular "no makeup makeup" aesthetic (that, however ironically, has been all the rage on the YouTube beauty scene) might just be Felicity Huffman. The actress arrived in Boston on Monday afternoon for her sentencing hearing, where she pleaded guilty to the charges against her related to the college admissions scandal.

She wore a bare-faced beauty look for the occasion that may have even passed as #makeupfree were it not for the carefully contoured arch of her brows, which were colored-in with precision upon closer inspection.

She paired the look with an equally modest gray dress, that, with its thick pleats, covered neckline and knee-skimming hem, evokes the image of a school girl in uniform. Paired with black flats and a fitted black blazer, the ensemble appeared almost as a costume — as if Huffman were playing the stern mother in a Lifetime movie where school girls need to be taught a lesson.

With decades in the glitzy world of Hollywood under her belt, we can assume that Huffman has both the access and the wherewithal to have considered something a bit more modern in silhouette. However her dated outfit, as well as her anti-glam beauty, project the image of a humbled, repentant woman — which, considering she was there to enter a guilty plea, could have been her intention.

Huffman wore a similarly somber look during her first court appearance back in April, arriving in Boston in a simple black pantsuit over a teal blouse that was opened just wide enough to let her gold cross necklace sparkle. This time, however, the pendant of her necklace was tucked safely under her neckline, allowing her small, simple gold hoops to shine instead.

In April, Huffman was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after allegedly paying a $15,000 bribe to William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind at the heart of the scandal, to have her daughter's SAT scores altered. In the wake of her arrest, Huffman issued an apology, writing in a statement, "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

If clothes could speak, today's outfit would only echo her previous words.