Felicity Huffman Was Seen for the First Time Since Her Early Release

After her early release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, Felicity Huffman's been spotted back in the civilian world, according to People. Huffman stayed under the radar all weekend, but she was seen alongside her husband, William H. Macy, at a superior courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday.

The magazine notes that if everything went as planned, Huffman should have been released on Sunday, October 27. It's not completely unexpected, though eagle-eyed college admissions scandal watchers could be disheartened to learn that it wasn't because of good behavior, it was just standard operating procedure.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, if inmates are set to be released on the weekend, a Friday release is completely normal.

Huffman was seen wearing a black blazer and matching pants along with understated black flats and tote. While it's a big shift from her drab olive green prison jumpsuit, the low-key look has been Huffman's M.O. during the entire scandal.

While she was in prison, Macy did pay her a visit. He brought their daughter Georgia along, as well. Back in May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying a consultant $15,000 to have an SAT proctor alter her daughter's responses after she took the test. In addition to her 11 days in prison, Huffman will have to pay a $30,000 fine, serve 250 hours of community service, and has an additional year of supervised release.

"She's embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her," a source told People. "She wants to serve her time and move forward."