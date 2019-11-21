Felicity Huffman Reportedly Wants to Work with Inmates After Her Prison Release

After her own experience in prison, Felicity Huffman reportedly wants to work with other inmates to help better their lives.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actress, who spent two weeks behind bars for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, witnessed difficult conditions in prison, and saw that there were "no real programs or initiatives to help the incarcerated women who were there."

"Felicity felt like the women in that facility were being discarded and left behind; they were forgotten," the source said. "She loved the women there and bonded with them. When she left, she felt guilty leaving them behind." A rep for the actress did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison as well as 250 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. She has reportedly begun her community service hours at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless women and women who are survivors of sex trafficking. ET's source said that she had already been working with The Teen Project, tutoring the teens there twice a week for two years before her case happened.

"She would like for her next community service work to be helping women who were recently incarcerated and need help re-entering society," the source said. "This work will be a long term commitment for her well beyond her community service hours."

Huffman previously pled guilty to paying $15,000 to help get her eldest daughter, Sophia, into an elite college by having her SAT scores fraudulently inflated.

"My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me," she said in a statement after her sentencing. "I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed."