Felicity Huffman has been released from prison early after serving 11 days, NBC News reports.

Huffman was originally sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, but was reportedly released from the federal facility in Northern California early Friday morning. According to NBC, her scheduled release date was Sunday, but a policy dictates that inmates whose release date falls on a weekend can be released the Friday before.

Image zoom JOSEPH PREZIOSO/Getty Images

The actress's prison sentence was also reportedly commuted from 14 days to 13 days because she was arrested in her home and taken in and booked, which counts as one day despite covering a span of only a few hours.

Her overall sentence, however, is not yet over. She still has to perform 250 hours of community service, though TMZ reports she has already paid the $30,000 fine in connection with her guilty plea in the scandal.

In May, she pleaded guilty to charges for allegedly paying a bribe of $15,000 to have her daughter Sofia Grace Macy's SAT score fraudulently boosted. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not indicted.