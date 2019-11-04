Felicity Huffman Has Reportedly Begun Her Community Service

After being released from prison nine days ago, actress Felicity Huffman has reportedly begun serving community service — a part of her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

According to E! News, Huffman spent Sunday volunteering at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless women and women who are survivors of sex trafficking. A source told E! that the actress had expressed interest in helping homeless teens prior to her sentencing in September, and had toured a Los Angeles center supporting homeless teens with daughter Sophia prior to surrendering herself to federal custody.

"It's something that Felicity expressed an interest in," the source told E!. "She met a lot of people and seemed to be taking it all very seriously."

Huffman was released from prison a day early after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence. (Her release date fell on a Sunday, but a policy dictates that inmates whose release date falls on a weekend can be released the Friday before.) She had also been sentenced to 250 hours of community service.

"I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community," she said in a statement at the time of her sentencing. "I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed."

The actress previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She had been accused of paying a bribe of $15,000 to have daughter Sophia's SAT score fraudulently boosted.