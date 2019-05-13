Felicity Huffman Has Pleaded Guilty in Connection to the College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has now pleaded guilty for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, according to multiple reports. On Monday, she appeared at a court in Boston, where she formally entered her plea for a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to reports from the scene, prosecutors have recommended a sentence of four months in prison and a fine of $20,000 for Huffman. She will be officially sentenced at a later date.

The actress faced charges for allegedly paying a bribe of $15,000 to have her daughter Sofia Grace Macy's SAT score fraudulently boosted. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not indicted. Huffman was among dozens of parents (including actress Lori Loughlin) who bribed their children’s way into top tier universities.

WATCH: Felicity Huffman walks into Boston federal court, where she is expected to plead guilty in college admissions scandal https://t.co/MjeycrpDPt #7News pic.twitter.com/XVHmqP4frP — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) May 13, 2019

Last month, Huffman issued a statement saying she was intending to plead guilty, and said that she accepted "full responsibility" for her actions, and would "accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," her statement said. "I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

It was previously reported that prosecutors were seeking a sentence of four to 10 months' jail time for the actress. The recommended four month sentence would be on the lower end of the sentencing range.