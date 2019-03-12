Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Indicted in College Admissions Scam

In today’s news that we never saw coming, actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among more than 30 people who are facing charges as part of a nationwide college admissions scam.

According to ABC News, the scheme revolved around a man in California who’d receive bribes from parents (ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to $6 million) in exchange for help getting their children into elite and Ivy League colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and USC.

The bribe would be funneled to one of two people: an SAT or ACT administrator, or a collegiate athletic coach.

In the first case, standardized testing administrators would either hire a proctor to take the test for said student or have them correct the student’s answers. In the second, a coach would create a falsified profile for a student (without athletic ambitions) that labeled them as an athlete.

In a subsequent CNN press conference, officials shared more details regarding the tactics used in the scheme: For example, parents were advised to bring their children to therapists to receive fraudulent notes saying their kids had a learning disability and needed additional standardized testing time. Other students' faces were Photoshopped on stock photos of athletes.

According to court documents, Huffman and husband William H. Macy "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 ... to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so."

As for Loughlin, she and her husband allegedly "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Reps for both actresses did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.