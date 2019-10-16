Here's What Felicity Huffman's Life in Prison Looks Like

Felicity Huffman began her 13-day prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. on Tuesday. (Her sentence was reportedly commuted from 14 days because she was arrested in her home and taken in and booked, which counts as one day despite covering a span of only a few hours.) And while there’s nothing aspirational about spending time in prison, the small Bay Area women’s prison, which holds around 1,200 inmates, offers many productive activities for those in lock-up.

According to the inmate handbook, she’ll begin her weekdays early, at 5:00 am. From there she’ll have breakfast between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and dinner beginning after 4 p.m..

Monday through Friday, while outside of her cell, Huffman will be required to wear khaki pants with a blouse and a brown t-shirt underneath, tucked into the pants. She’s permitted to wear her wedding band and a pair of small stud or hoop earrings.

Huffman will be able to work on a craft (with authorization). She can choose from cross-stitching, drawing, card making, crochet, origami, scrapbooking, and watercolor. The project in question can be mailed out (presumably to friends or family).

There are also classes she can take, which include areas like exercise, sports, wellness, culture, and crafts. Additionally, Huffman is able to participate in outdoor activities like basketball, volleyball, track, softball, and tennis.

She can listen to music on an approved MP3 player, or wear a watch — only one may be used at a time. However, headphones or earbuds are only allowed in certain locations, and during non-duty hours.

Huffman must return to her housing unit by 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. She may be permitted to shower, check her email, do laundry, or make a call in these hours as long as it doesn’t prove disruptive. On Friday and Saturday and on federal holidays, inmates are allowed to watch TV from 9:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m..

Visitors are permitted on the weekend and during holidays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., so Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, and their daughters Sophia and Georgia could potentially make the trek from L.A. to visit her, though they’d have to dress accordingly. Visitors aren’t allowed to wear clothing that closely resembles a uniform, hats, sweat suits, shorts, “sports attire,” smart watches, or anything that can be deemed “provocative.” Close-toed shoes are required.