Felicity Huffman Felt Insecure About Her Appearance During Desperate Housewives

The letters of support submitted to the courts by Felicity Huffman's legal team didn't just outline all of the positive things she did for her costars. People reports that one letter, from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, explained that during the show's initial press tour, Huffman experienced a lot of insecurity about her appearance. When she saw herself beside her costars, he explained, she just didn't feel beautiful.

"When our show was picked up, we flew the cast to a press event in NY. Felicity and her cast members [Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, and Nicollette Sheridan] were swarmed by photographers," he wrote in the letter. "Every woman was dolled up to the nines and for the first time, Felicity started to feel insecure about her appearance."

Huffman was the only cast member that didn't have any sort of background as a model or experience playing a "sexy vamp," People adds. Cross had a sexy role on Melrose Place, Hatcher had played a sexy Lois Lane, and Longoria had experience on The Young and the Restless. She didn't talk to any of her castmates about it, the letter explains. Instead, she turned to her husband, William H. Macy.

"After the event feeling self-conscious, Felicity called her husband character actor William H. Macy and said to him somewhat tearfully, 'I feel like the ugliest one in the room,'" Cherry's letter of support reads. "Bills response? I always feel like I'm the ugliest one in the room. He made Felicity laugh and see the ridiculousness of her insecurity. She told me, 'That's the last time I ever worried about comparing myself to my costars.'"

Cherry's letter of support was submitted alongside a similar one penned by Eva Longoria. Huffman's legal team hopes that the kind words and positive character traits outlined in both will earn her a more lenient sentence after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. As it stands, the government is suggesting that the judge in the case sentences the actor to one month in jail, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a fine of $20,000.