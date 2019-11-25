Felicity Huffman Brought Her Daughter Sophia to Community Service

Felicity Huffman is continuing her community service after serving time in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The actress was most recently photographed bringing baked goods to community service, alongside her daughter Sophia Grace Macy, 19.

Image zoom SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Huffman has been volunteering at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless women and women who are survivors of sex trafficking. Earlier this month, a source told E! that the actress had expressed interest in helping homeless teens prior to her sentencing in September, and had toured a Los Angeles center supporting homeless teens with Sophia before surrendering herself to federal custody.

"It's something that Felicity expressed an interest in," the source told E! at the time. "She met a lot of people and seemed to be taking it all very seriously."

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison in addition to 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine, after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to help fraudulently boost Sophia's SAT score. TMZ reported in September that Sophia plans to re-take the SAT exam to go to college.

At her sentencing, Huffman said that her daughter's reaction to her crimes was the hardest part of the ordeal for her to endure. "[Sophia] said to me, 'I don't know who you are anymore, Mom,'" Huffman recalled. "Then she asked, 'Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?"

"I can only say, I am so sorry Sophia," she added. "I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I've done."



RELATED: Felicity Huffman Reportedly Wants to Work with Inmates After Her Prison Release

Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that after her release, Huffman has been inspired to help other inmates better their lives.

"Felicity felt like the women in that facility were being discarded and left behind; they were forgotten," the source said. "She loved the women there and bonded with them. When she left, she felt guilty leaving them behind."