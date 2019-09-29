Felicity Huffman's Daughter Sophia Will Reportedly Retake the SAT Exam

Following the fallout from Operation Varsity Blues, Felicity Huffman's daughter Sophia Grace Macy still wants to go to college and will reportedly retake the SAT exam, according to TMZ.

In case you forgot, Huffman paid $15,000 in bribes to have the SAT proctor give Sophia more time and correct wrong answers. She pleaded guilty to mail and honest services mail fraud, and was sentenced to 14 days in jail, a $30,000 fine, and one-year of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Allegedly, Sophia was not aware of her mother's illegal activity, and, therefore, the college board is willing to allow her to take the test again. "Even if they felt Sophia had some culpability, there would only be a 6-month suspension under these circumstances," a rep explained to TMZ.

During her sentencing, the actress admitted guilt and apologized to “students, parents, colleges, and universities who’ve been impacted by my actions," as well as her daughter. "[Sophia] said to me, 'I don't know who you are anymore, Mom.' Then she asked, 'Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?'" Felicity recounted their conversation while in court.

Felicity Huffman said her daughter finding out what she did was the worst part.



"[Sophia] said to me, 'I don't know who you are anymore, Mom.' Then she asked, 'Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?" — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 13, 2019

"I can only say, I am so sorry Sophia," says Felicity Huffman. "I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I've done."



"I take full responsibility for my actions," she tells the judge. "I will deserve whatever punishment you give me." — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 13, 2019

RELATED: How Felicity Huffman's Family Is Dealing with Her Prison Sentence​​​​​​​

"I can only say, I am so sorry Sophia. I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I've done," Huffman concluded.

Now, it's up to the colleges to decide if they want to grant Sophia a second chance in academia.