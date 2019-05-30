Felicity Huffman's Daughter Is Reportedly Delaying Her College Plans

In the midst of her graduation from high school, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's daughter has reportedly made plans to put college on hold, given her mother's involvement in Operation Varsity Blues.

ET reports that Sophia Grace Macy is putting a pause on her college career as the family awaits Huffman's sentencing later this year.

"The family realizes Felicity might serve time and while they wait for the sentencing, they are taking it one day at a time and truly appreciating what they have," the outlet's source said. "Their daughters are doing well and have tried to keep their routines and make the best of the end of the school year, and are making summer plans. They are definitely planning a lot of quality family time. The girls are very close to their mom and dad and have been sympathetic throughout. They will do anything they can to be there for their mother."

Huffman has been accused of paying $15,000 to have someone boost her daughter's SAT score without her daughter's knowledge. Earlier this month, she pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Her husband, William H. Macy, who was not indicted in the case, was spotted out on Wednesday solemnly carrying "Congrats, Grad!" balloons, presumably for Sophia Grace's high school graduation.

The source also told ET that Huffman and Macy are "coming to terms with their situation" and are "dedicated to picking up the pieces and putting their family life back together."

"Felicity's friends and fans are proud of how brave and honest she’s been," the source said. "She's been as transparent as possible and knows she made a mistake."

Sounds like Huffman has a decent amount of people in her corner.