Felicity Huffman's Youngest Daughter Just Revealed Her College Decision 

For Georgia Macy, applying to colleges probably wasn’t quite as joyous and exciting an experience as it would’ve been, say, ten months ago … The 17-year-old daughter of actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman (whose name was one of the most prominent in the college admissions scandal that was revealed to the public in March) shared some major college news of her own this week: she’ll be attending Vassar University in the fall.

Macy’s Instagram bio now reads “Vassar 2020,” and she reportedly posted an image of the school’s name to her Instagram Story earlier in the week.

Georgia’s older sister, Sophia, 19, was the planned beneficiary of Huffman’s involvement in the scandal — Felicity paid $15,000 to have her SAT score altered.

Despite being sentenced to 14 days in prison in September, Huffman was released after spending just 11 days behind bars. In addition to jail time, Huffman must perform 250 hours of community service, and she has reportedly already paid the $30,000 fine attached to her guilty plea.

Another actress involved in the scandal, Lori Loughlin, has yet to be sentenced for the $500,000 she allegedly contributed in exchange for her two daughters’ admission to USC, via the crew team.