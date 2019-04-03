Felicity Huffman Arrives at Federal Court in a No-Nonsense Pantsuit and Gold Cross Pendant

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, two of the most high-profile names in a pool of dozens of parents who paid varying sums to facilitate their children's acceptance into the colleges of their choice, appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

Huffman faces felony charges for allegedly paying a bribe of $15,000 to have the SAT score of her eldest daughter, Sofia Grace Macy, fraudulently boosted. According to court documents, the corrections of a test proctor contributed to Macy’s overall score of 1420 — around 400 points higher than the score she received on her PSAT taken a year prior.

The Desperate Housewives alum arrived at the Boston courthouse without her actor husband William H. Macy, who skirted charges, instead clutching the hand of a man presumed to be her lawyer.

Huffman showed up early for her appointment, but despite having hours left to kill she appeared to have dressed hastily — her turquoise shirtfront rumpled beneath a black blazer and double-breasted jacket.

Image zoom Charles Krupa/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The actress accessorized with a pair of thin gold hoops, a prominent cross pendant peeking out between the edges of her shirt collar.

Huffman is no stranger to the blowout — she’s sported perfectly coiffed blonde locks at every public event in the past decade (maybe longer). Yet when attending what is arguably the most important event in her calendar she’s chosen a limp, no fuss style.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

From the looks of it, Felicity’s aesthetic is geared toward the court of public opinion: see that cross, the wash n’ wear hair — she’s a distressed woman looking to repent.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Will Be Playing a Prosecutor in Her First On-Screen Appearance Since Her Arrest

Taking quite the opposite approach, Loughlin arrived in court hours later, smiling and waving to fans in a polished mustard pantsuit, her shiny golden locks fresh from the salon.

Lori Laughlin smiles, greets fans, but doesn’t answer questions before her arraignment @boston25 pic.twitter.com/hdKcRoz0CI — Kathryn Burcham (@kathrynburcham) April 3, 2019

Though they're both facing the same charges — conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud — it appears that Huffman and Loughlin have chosen to play contrasting parts in the public eye. At least, as far as their wardrobes are concerned.

In addition to the actresses, two other high-profile scammers have making their own court appearances recently: Anna Sorokin (who scammed New York City socialites under the name Anna Delvey) and Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos and subject of an unflattering HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

Much has been made of the image each has chosen to present to the court, especially after GQ reported that Sorokin had hired a stylist with access to labels like Victoria Beckham and Saint Laurent (as well as a choker); meanwhile, Holmes ditched her signature black turtleneck for a blazer and blue collared shirt, which she styled with a low bun that looked somehow even more unkempt than usual. Of course, with their looks each woman is looking to control their own narrative, if only a tiny bit. Forget the red carpet — all eyes are on the court house steps these days