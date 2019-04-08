Felicity Huffman Issues Her First Statement After the College Admissions Scandal

Weeks after news of the college admissions scandal broke, actress Felicity Huffman has broken her silence and said on Monday that she will plead guilty for her involvement in the case.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office," she said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

This is the first time Huffman has spoken out since the news broke last month. In the days following the nationwide scandal, she deleted her social media accounts and her parenting website, and had since been laying low.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," her statement continued. "I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

Image zoom Charles Krupa/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Huffman also went on to say that her daughter had no knowledge of the scam.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," her statement continued. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Huffman, along with fellow actress Lori Loughlin and dozens of others, was allegedly involved with a massive scandal that's been dubbed as Operation Varsity Blues, in which wealthy parents reportedly paid bribes in return for their childrens' acceptance to elite schools.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Arrives at Federal Court in a No-Nonsense Pantsuit and Gold Cross Pendant

Huffman faced felony charges for allegedly paying a bribe of $15,000 to have her daughter Sofia Grace Macy's SAT score fraudulently boosted. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not indicted. According to Variety, a plea hearing has not yet been scheduled for Huffman, but she appeared in court last week in Boston to hear her charges.