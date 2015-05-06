Fergie Shows Off Her Fergalicious Body on the Beach

Almost nine years have passed since Fergie's catchy single “Fergalicious” hit the airwaves, but there’s no denying that the singer still very much embodies the tune. Need proof? While in Palm Beach, Fla., with her husband Josh Duhamel last week, Fergie squeezed in some time on the beach, where she wowed us with her incredibly fit physique. Yep, her body is still vicious.

The singer hit the sand in a printed side-tie bikini, which she paired with simple mirrored aviator shades. Clearly, the mom to 1-year-old son Axl continues to be up in the gym just working on her fitness—and it’s paying off. Now if only we knew her exact routine.

