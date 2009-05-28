Feel the Love in a Pair of (New) Vintage Levi's

The Tony Awards are on Sunday and the legendary rock-musical Hair is nominated for a whopping eight awards, including Best Costume Design. But Michael McDonald, the show's wardrobe designer, can't take all the credit. Levi's created custom bohemian denim for the cast—think patchwork details, ultra wide legs and destroyed denim vests. The Summer of Love might seem distant memory, but you can still get your groove on in Levi's newly released re-issues of archival styles. You'll instantly feel the love in the deconstructed or bell-bottom styles as soon as you throw them on with a flowy blouse and gladiator sandals.

Shop Levi's re-issued vintage collection at levis.com.

