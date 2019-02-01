8 February TV Shows More Binge-Worthy Than Your V-Day Chocolate
We know you have a lot going on: it's Bachelor Season, your queue runeth over with true crime docuseries, and, try as you might, you can't pry yourself away from the glory and gore of The Masked Singer ... I'm really happy for you, and I'm gonna to let you finish, but these February TV series are some of the best of all time. From a reexamination of one of the '90s most scandalous lawsuits, to a Natasha Lyonne-led take on Groundhog Day, to a Natasha Lyonne-led take on Groundhog Day (mwahaha), February is about to blow you (and your Fire Stick) away.
Scroll for a preview of what you have in store this month.
White Dragon (Amazon Prime, Feb. 8)
No, there are no dragons of any hue featured in this Amazon mystery series, but the beast at the heart of it may be even scarier. John Simm stars as a professor desperate for answers when he finds that his recently deceased wife led a secret (and dangerous) double life.
The World’s Best (CBS, Feb. 3)
The new reality competition series that you obviously need to be watching has scored a premiere time-slot deserving of just that: 10 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. Cool down post-game with judges Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, RuPaul, and host James Corden — plus 50 "global experts" who comprise the intimidatingly termed "Wall of the World" as they whittle their way through performance by performance to find the best of the, uh, world.
Pen15 (Hulu, Feb. 8)
Buoyed by the success of Eighth Grade and Big Mouth, Pen15 follows the lives of two seventh grade girls (played by co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle) in the year 2000. Regrettable photo shoots and adventures in cheap beer are par for the course, obviously.
Flack (Pop, Feb. 21)
Pop TV's latest stars Anna Paquin as a high-powered celebrity PR agent, striving to put out media fires before they ignite. Come for the ~drama~, stay for the cast, which (in addition to Academy Award-winning Queen Paquin) features Sophie Okonedo and Bradley Whitford.
Lorena (Amazon Prime, Feb. 15)
This true crime docuseries reexamines a ‘90s scandal that feels much too relevant today: the case of Lorena Bobbitt, who, in 1993, after being repeatedly raped by her husband, sliced off his penis. At the time, Lorena Bobbitt was ridiculed in the media. Now, executive producer Jordan Peele gives Bobbitt’s story the retelling it deserves.
The Enemy Within (NBC, Feb. 25)
You've seen a version of this plot-line before: an FBI or CIA agent is faced with a terrible choice — to risk their loved one's life or expose their government's inner-workings. Time after time, they choose the former. But what happens when a woman ends up giving in and inadvertently killing four of her colleagues? The Enemy Within employs Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter to tell her story.
Russian Doll (Netflix, Feb.1)
Groundhog Day, but with more weed and more Natasha Lyonne. What more convincing do you need?
The ABC Murders (Amazon Prime, Feb. 1)
Agatha Christie's 1936 murder mystery gets the live-action treatment with John Malkovitch (as detective Hercule Poirot) at the helm.