FlashbackFriday Inspiration: Jerry Hall's Dramatic '80s Makeup

Forget the "less is more" mantra that seems to rule the beauty world these days—in the 1980s, more was more, as evidenced by Jerry Hall's glamorous look above, which played up both her eyes and her lips. The wet-look neutrals on her lids and the metallic melon pout could still work today, though we recommend swapping the ultra-matte complexion for a sheer, dewy finish to prevent the effect from appearing dated.

RELATED: Give Jennifer Lopez's Heavily-Lined '90s Lip a New Twist

Courtesy

Begin with a lightweight tinted moisturizer or BB/CC cream, preferably one with illuminating properties, such as Giorgio Armani's Luminessence CC Cream ($52; sephora.com), then work a neutral blush like Maybelline's Dream Bouncy in Coffee Cake ($8; ulta.com) under your cheekbones for a touch of extra definition. Pick up a brown cream shadow with tons of shimmer to mirror the glossy effect—we love Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes to Mesmerise in Marie Antoinette ($32; nordstrom.com)—and blend the color up to your crease. Top off the eye with a sweep of NYX's Slide-On Eye Pencil in Gun Metal ($8; ulta.com) and a few coats of mascara, then dab the Too Faced Melted Metal Lipstick in Peony ($21; sephora.com) onto your pout to tie the elements together.

PHOTOS: A History in Eyebrows: The Most Popular Shapes by the Decade