We’re celebrating summer by taking the top five trends of the season and hand-selecting our favorite picks—all for $50 or less. Today’s trend: Cote d'Azur! Click through to see our French riviera-inspired picks, from a blue-hued shadow palette to a island-inspired sundress. You’re guaranteed to find something you love, and most importantly, won't break the bank.

MORE! • Under $50 Citrus Hues• Under $50 Bright Stripes• Under $50: All White!

— Hannah Morrill and Violet Gaynor