Favorite Things Under $50: Bright Summer Stripes

We’re celebrating summer by taking the top five trends of the season and hand-selecting our favorite picks—all for $50 or less. Today’s trend: Summer Stripes! Click through the gallery to see all of our striped picks, from colorful sandals to a multi-toned shadow palette. You’re guaranteed to find something you love, want, and most importantly, won't break the bank. Be sure to check back the rest of the week as we roll out our other favorite stylish steals.

MORE! Under $50 Citrus Hues

— Hannah Morrill and Violet Gaynor