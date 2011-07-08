Favorite Things Under $50: All White

We’re celebrating summer by taking the top five trends of the season and hand-selecting our favorite picks—all for $50 or less. Today’s trend: All White! Click through to see all of our picks, from bikinis to nail polish. You’re guaranteed to find something you love, want, and most importantly, won't break the bank. Be sure to check back this weekend as we roll out more of our favorite stylish steals.

MORE! • Under $50 Citrus Hues• Under $50 Bright Stripes

— Hannah Morrill and Violet Gaynor