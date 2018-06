While we're usually commenting Gwen Stefani's amazing fashion, the rest of her family pulled a great style move on us over the weekend. Husband Gavin Rossdale brought sons Kingston and Zuma to the premiere of Gnomeo and Juliet in Los Angeles, and all three accessorized with the same red sunglasses with black lenses. So much for Mommy & Me fashion, here's to the boys!

