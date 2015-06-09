For the Debonair Dad: Father's Day Grooming Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is approaching quickly, and finding the perfect presents for the important men in your life may be the toughest gift-giving of all. Let's face it: When it comes to grooming products, men can seriously be out of the loop (and probably unduly attached to their routine razors and fragrances). This year, it's time to spruce things up, which is precisely why we've rounded up our favorite gift ideas for the handsome dad (or uncle, or grandpa). Ranging from masculine fragrances, to shaving essentials, and the most practical skincare kits out there, our picks are guaranteed to pamper any dapper gentleman this holiday.

Modern Colognes

Courtesy

1. Tom Ford Noir Extreme, $100; tomford.com. 2. Valentino Uomo Edition Noire, $95; nordstrom.com. 3. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme, $113; lordandtaylor.com. 4. Clean for Men Classic, $58; sephora.com. 5. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb 2-piece set, $115; bloomingdales.com.

Grooming Essentials

Courtesy

1. Baxter of California Shave 123 Kit, $72; baxterofcalifornia.com. 2. Harry's Father's Day Shave Set, $40; harrys.com. 3. The Art of Shaving Morris Park Collection razor, $60 each; theartofshaving.com. 4. Philips Norelco Shaver 9700 Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver, $325; philips-store.com.

Skincare Kits

Courtesy

1. Anthony High Performance Age-Defying Trio, $83; anthony.com. 2. Crabtree & Evelyn West Indian Lime Duo, $45; crabtree-evelyn.com. 3. Jack Black Travel Essentials Set, $24; getjackblack.com. 4. V76 by Vaughn Morning Rush Kit, $47; v76.com.

